Gary Cohen discusses the Cubs’ first half on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The Cubs are in first place.

You expected that to be the case when the season started, but the way the team got there was a bit different than people might have thought. A terrible start was followed by a solid April and most of May before inconsistency returned in June and July.

At the halfway point of the season, the All-Star break, the Cubs are 47-43 and just ahead of the Brewers in a very mediocre National League Central. Right now, there is a good chance they'll compete to the end for a playoff spot, but a World Series team is not what they look like at the moment.

