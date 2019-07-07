Lauren Lapka discusses the White Sox first half on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Never has two-games under .500 felt so good for the White Sox.

It's quite a change from the 2018 season when the team already had 62 losses at the All-Star Break. This year the record is 42-44, and while they'll need a lot of work to be a playoff contender, the progress from the younger players has brought the most excitement in the rebuild era.

Lauren Lapka of WGN Radio was on Sports Feed on Sunday night to discuss the first half for Rick Renteria's group, which ended with a 3-1 win on Sunday over the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field. She also discussed some of the players that have shown their skills the past few months during her segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, which you can watch in the video above.