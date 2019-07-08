× Mexico defeats the USMNT in another Gold Cup final match-up

CHICAGO – Since the tournament’s inception in 1991, it’s a common match-up for the championship.

Sunday would be the sixth time that the United States Men’s National Team would meet Mexico for the CONCACAF Gold Cup title. In the previous five, “El Tri” owned the edge, winning four of the contests, including the last two meetings in 2009 and 2011.

To find the only United States win, you’d have to go back to the 2007 final, which was played at Soldier Field. Perhaps returning to the final in Chicago would give the USMNT a boost against the regional rival?

While it produced a few great chances, it once again wasn’t meant to be for them to pull through with a win against El Tri, who beat the US 1-0 to win the Gold Cup title.

Greg Berhalter’s squad had a few great opportunities to grab the lead, but they failed to put one in the net, and Jonathan dos Santos’ goal in the 73rd minute was the difference. It’s the eighth Gold Cup title for Mexico, and the fifth time they’ve won the tournament with a final win over the USWNT.

OHHH WHAT A MISS! 😱 Jozy Altidore does everything right to find himself with only Ochoa to beat, but he puts his shot wide. #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/mH5gEURMf1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 8, 2019

Maybe it would have been different had this eighth-minute opportunity by Jozy Altidore had been converted. But after getting the long ball, then beating a defender, he pushed the shot wide of the net to end the scoring chance.

What a save by Guardado! 😱 Ochoa is beat by the header but El Principito is there to head it off the line! #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/8P4ox6h1AR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 8, 2019

Jordan Morris looked to have himself a goal in the 51st minute, but Mexico’s Andres Guardado was there to head it out after the ball got past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

WHAT A GOAL! QUE GOLAZO! 🔥🔥🔥 Jonathan dos Santos finishes off a beautiful team goal to give Mexico the lead late in this #GoldCup2019 final 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/gr18Y5GDok — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 8, 2019

Eventually, Mexico got on the board in the 73rd minute, when dos Santos took a short pass from Raul Jimenez and fired it into the goal from just inside the box to make it 1-0.

WHAT A CHANCE! The USMNT is knocking on the door for a late equalizer and nearly get it from Roldan, but Ochoa parries it away. Just a few minutes left! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/nE8io85SBr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 8, 2019

The United States would continue to make pushes on the goal to no avail, as Ochoa stopped any threat in the final 17 minutes as Mexico once again captured a Gold Cup championship.