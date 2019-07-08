Niece of woman killed on CTA tracks fatally shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has been coping with two unthinkable tragedies. Her sister and her daughter were both killed within days of each other

Brandy Martin said she has been in a fog since June 27. Her sister Felon Smith was killed trying to retrieve her cell phone from CTA tracks.

Officials Smith, 37, was waiting on the 69th Street platform last when she dropped her phone on the tracks and tried to retrieve it. She was still on the tracks when she was struck and killed by a northbound train.

CTA security video showed while there were people on the platform at the time, no one appeared to help Smith get off the tracks.

Seven days later Brandy’s 22 year old daughter Akeelah Addison was shot and killed on the South Side. The Chicago Tribune reports Addison was shot around 3 a.m. on July 5 in the 4200 block of South Wells Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Martin believes the shooting was either a case of mistaken identity or her daughter was the unintended target.

“I haven’t found out anything,” she said. “No police have been here to see me.”

Now Martin is preparing to bury a sister and a daughter.

“This is a double tragedy. I need help,” she said. “It’s worse than a nightmare. My whole life has been rearranged.”

There is a GoFundMe site the family has set up.