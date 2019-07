Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said the person shot in the incident at 6242 W. Grand Avenue was not an officer.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene, and there was a heavy police presence.

Grand's westbound lanes are blocked while police investigate, but police are still letting drivers by in the eastbound lanes, directing traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Police Involved Shooting -

6200 BLK of W. Grand in 025th Dist. PIO responding and detail to follow. pic.twitter.com/3ACSomRyUI — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 8, 2019