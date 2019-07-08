Tony Andracki looks ahead to the Cubs’ 2nd half on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Theo Epstein hinted at a possible shake-up if the Cubs can't get things together after a slow finish to the first half of 2019.

But how much might they be willing to do to make that happen? That's the big question for many as the Cubs take four days off for the All-Star break this week.

Tony Andracki of NBC Sports Chicago discussed some of the possibilities for the team as the second half dawns on Sports Feed Monday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. They also discussed an up-and-down first half where the team remains in first place of a very wide open NL Central division.

