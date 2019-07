DES PLAINES, Ill. — All lanes are now open on northbound Interstate 294 after a multi-vehicle crash near Oakton.

The accident involving a car carrier vehicle happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday near Oakton.

WGN traffic reporter Sarah Jindra said delays linger all the way back to Interstate 290. If possible, seek alternate route to avoid area.

There’s no word yet about any injuries in the crash. Check back for updates.