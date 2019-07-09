Flyers promoting white supremacist websites found on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Flyers promoting groups and organizations that support white supremacy and anti-immigrant ideologies were found in the city’s South Side.

Ald. Matt O’Shea, 19th Ward, which includes Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park, was alerted early Tuesday morning about the flyers. Some of the flyers were found on several car doors in the area.

Many residents in the 19th Ward said hate has no home in their neighborhoods. The alderman said he was frustrated that this happened.

"Frustrated that cowards come into our community in the cover of darkness, and place this hate literally at our doorsteps looking to create strife, scare the people," the alderman said.

This is the second time in recent months such literature has been circulated in the area. In March, around the time of the South Side Irish Parade, white nationalist stickers showed up on street signs and utility poles.

The fliers, both the ones found Tuesday and in March, were the immediately taken down and the alderman alerted police and the city’s Commission on Human Relations.