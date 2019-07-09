Sister Mary Jo heads for LA and the ESPY Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. -- The Catholic nun who tossed a ceremonial first pitch that went viral is on her way to the ESPY Awards.

Marian Catholic High School hosted a send-off Tuesday morning for theology teacher, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck.

Students, staff, and faculty cheered as she left for her flight to Los Angeles.

Sister Mary Jo took the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field last August and threw a perfect strike for the ceremonial first pitch on Marian Catholic High School night.

She got her own Topps baseball card, and a bobble head doll.

Now she's nominated for the 2019 ESPY Award for "Best Viral Sports Moment."

The ESPY Awards will be televised Wednesday night.