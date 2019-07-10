Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released a series of videos from a police-involved shooting in May on the city’s West Side. COPA releases video of West Side police-involved shooting that left man dead

Police said they exchanged gunfire twice with 26-year-old Sharell Brown in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue on May 3.

The first exchange happened after officers approached Brown and spotted a weapon. He ran and officers caught up with him again, leading to a second exchange of gunfire. Brown was killed in that exchange.

On Wednesday, a Chicago police spokesman noted that the COPA report did not request the officer be relieved of his police powers and are awaiting a use of force recommendation from the agency.

Brown's family members saw the video Wednesday and said they saw no weapon. They said the video makes it clear that the shooting didn't happen the way police said it did.

"They murdered my son," LaQwan Moore, Brown's father, said. "If you guys look at the video, at the beginning, they tell him they're going to kill him and they went back in that gangway and did exactly what they said they were going to do."

Brown's mother, Latricia Brown, said she wants the officer who fired the fatal shots to face her. She decided not to watch the video. She was unsure if she could handle it.

"The person that you killed, that was my baby," she said.

Police have disputed the family's accounts and said they recovered a gun at the scene.

Brown was an ex-convict and a known gang member.

Relatives said he was on parole, but said he was working hard to stay out of trouble while studying to become a welder.