FeedonThis: Two days worth of Sports Feed highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a full two days on Sports Feed, so today's #FeedonThis is a bit longer than usual.

We start with some talk on Jarrett Payton's favorite team - the Bears - as he discusses the impact of a healthy Kyle Long on the Bears' offense in 2019

You can watch that segment in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two of our favorite segments on the show returned the last two days

First, check out "Caption This!" from Tuesday's show in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Truth or Trash" examined three quotes from John Paxson, Joe Maddon and Justin Verlander to see if they were true or a bit of lie.

That segment is in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Social Fodder featured some unique content from videos from around the country, including this one involving Panthers' linebacker Luke Keuchly and a young running back at a football camp.

It comes from Kiante Cotton on Instagram (@4KCotto), which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another video came from including the "retirement" of Kawhi Leonard's jersey by Raptors fan @CaptMaverick 85. Watch that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The guys also discussed a lot of happenings with Chicago's two pro soccer teams this week: The Fire & Red Stars.

Josh and Jarrett's discussion on the MLS team's move from Bridgeview along with the impact of the World Cup on the NWSL team in the video above.