First mental health crisis unit in Chicago opens at Holy Cross Hospital

CHICAGO — Sinai Health Systems has opened the first comprehensive psychiatric emergency center in Chicago.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and Sheriff Tom Dart were among those on hand today for the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony at the new mental health crisis unit at Holy Cross Hospital, 2701 West 68th Street.

The unit will be open 24 hours a day, with psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners on duty to rapidly diagnose and properly treat mental health conditions.

It will accept patients brought by ambulances and police, as well as walk-ins and people sent from the hospital emergency room.

Sheriff Dart says the unit will provide care for patients who, in the past, would very likely end up in jail.

The mental health crisis unit can treat up to 32 patients at a time.

Patients can receive treatment for up to a day before being connected with other services or admitted to a hospital, if necessary.