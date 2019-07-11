Analysis: Most Chicago Youth Live in Violent Neighborhoods
-
More than 50 shot, 8 killed over most violent weekend of the year
-
Feds: 17 gang members hit with murder, drug charges
-
Chicago mayoral candidates make final push before Election Day
-
Lightfoot announces 7 new members of Chicago Board of Education
-
Chicago activists mobilize to oppose nationwide ICE raids expected this weekend
-
-
Chicago agencies roll out Memorial Day weekend safety plans
-
Groups pledge $75 million to address violence and its root causes in Chicago
-
Major shift in makeup of Chicago City Council after historic election
-
Judge: Obama center construction can move forward in Chicago
-
CPD, city workers team up for ‘Operation Clean-Up’
-
-
Valerie Jarrett Talks About Getting Her Start in Chicago Politics, Meeting the Obamas
-
Mayor-elect Lightfoot addresses Illinois House, says state must work with Chicago
-
Chicago homicides down 30% for first quarter: police