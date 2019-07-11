Benny the Bull joins in the search for the Humboldt Park alligator

CHICAGO – It’s been one of the great social media stories of the summer in the Windy City, as an unexpected visitor has taken up residence this week in the Humboldt Park Lagoon.

Since it was first spotted on Tuesday, the alligator hanging out in the water has taken on a life of its own. Merchandise featuring the animal has started popping up, and there is even a Twitter account devoted to the alligator gaining nearly 2,000 followers.

Now one of Chicago’s sports mascots is joining in the search.

Benny The Bull showed up at the Humboldt Park Lagoon on Thursday morning to playfully see if he could aid in the search for the gator.

@bennythebull has arrived to give Alligator Bob a hand. pic.twitter.com/BcWMv9By4u — Eliza Fawcett (@ElizaFawcett) July 11, 2019

Alligator Bob may be able to catch @bennythebull but the gator in the lagoon continues to evade him. pic.twitter.com/oeVotvfhty — Eliza Fawcett (@ElizaFawcett) July 11, 2019

He even assisted “Gator Bob” of the Chicago Herpetological Society in his ongoing efforts to catch the alligator. Unfortunately, neither have had much success so far as the gator remains in the lagoon.