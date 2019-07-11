ProPublica: Immigrant Children Sent to Chicago Traumatized, Sick
-
Chicago activists mobilize to oppose nationwide ICE raids expected this weekend
-
Lightfoot, business groups promise to protect undocumented immigrants
-
Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep
-
Lightfoot announces 7 new members of Chicago Board of Education
-
Valerie Jarrett Talks About Getting Her Start in Chicago Politics, Meeting the Obamas
-
-
Chicago makes history as Lori Lightfoot elected first openly gay, female African-American mayor
-
Durbin speaks out ahead of ICE raids expected this weekend
-
Major shift in makeup of Chicago City Council after historic election
-
Chicago cocktail bar says employees being threatened after someone spit on Eric Trump
-
Mayor-elect Lightfoot addresses Illinois House, says state must work with Chicago
-
-
Chicago mayoral candidates make final push before Election Day
-
Historic mural removed from Oak Park school
-
9 hospitalized after semi-truck crashes into 5 cars on Kennedy Expressway