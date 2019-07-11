Small plane crashes in Wheeling area: reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEELING, Ill. — A small plane reportedly crashed into the Dam Woods near the Chicago Executive Airport.

The crash reportedly happened on Dundee Road between Dam 1 and I-294 Thursday evening.

The plane, an Icon A5 light sport aircraft, was attempting to land on Runway 16 and crashed in a wooded area 1.3 miles northeast of the airport.

First responders were searching for the plane and pilot in Dam Woods.

Air traffic control audio suggested that the pilot made contact with the tower since the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

There was no information on the number of passengers or any injuries caused from the crash.

