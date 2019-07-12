2 men steal restaurant ATM after using van to force open door, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for two men who stole an ATM on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the pair drove a dark-colored van up to a restaurant in the 1900 block of East 95th Street around 2:20 p.m, Friday. They tied a rope to the front door and used the van to force it open.

The men then grabbed the ATM inside the restaurant and took off.

The owner of the RJ Sandwich Fish ‘n Chicken restaurant claims the ATM has about $5,000 inside, according to the Chicago Tribune. He also said his restaurant had never been robbed before, and he plans on giving authorities surveillance video.

No one is in custody, and Area South detectives are investigating.