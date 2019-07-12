Durbin speaks out ahead of ICE raids expected this weekend

CHICAGO — Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin has weighed in on the nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids expected this weekend.

The senator addressed the issue during a press conference Friday morning, following a meeting with “Communities United.”

Durbin said when President Donald Trump announced mass arrests and deportations targeting people who are in the United States illegally, he set fear for many across the country.

“Why have we reached this point in the United State of America? When these people, who are simply asking for a chance to lead good lives — not to break the law — but to lead good lives and be part of America’s future, and give their children a chance,” Durbin said. “They’re asking for the same thing that my grandmother and mother asked for when they were immigrants of this country.”

Ruth Lopez McCarthy, managing attorney with the National Immigrant Justice Center, reminded people of their rights if confronted by an ICE agent.

Your rights are:

To remain silent

To be represented by an attorney

To not sign any documents you do not understand

To not open the door, unless officers have a warrant

If your vehicle is stopped, only the driver needs to present identification — passengers do not

McCarthy says support teams and attorneys are available to those in need by calling: 1-855-435-7693

Back in April, Durbin visited the Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, and a nearby Border Patrol Station. In May, he and other senators called on the Red Cross and Homeland Security to investigate those facilities.

The Homeland Security Inspector General later released two critical reports.