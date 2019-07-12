Hunt for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon enters 4th day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It's day 4 of "gator watch" at the Humboldt Park Lagoon.

Chicago's most famous reptile is still keeping the experts guessing and drawing onlookers. WGN's cameras have not captured any sign of the alligator Friday.

The 4-footer is assumed to have been someone's pet, until it got too big and was released into the lagoon.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in on the issue Thursday, saying she thought it was one of those urban legends, until she saw a picture of the gator from earlier in the week.

So far, it has not taken the bait in any of the several traps set out to catch it.

"Alligator Bob" of the Chicago Herpetological Society has been monitoring the traps and patrolling in his canoe. He's back out there Friday.