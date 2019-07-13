2 dead, 2 critically injured after wrong-way driver crash on Stevenson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a crash involving a wrong way driver early Saturday morning on the Stevenson Expressway.

State police said a wrong-way driver crashed into a Flash Cab taxi full of passengers around 4:20 a.m. on the southbound Stevenson near California.

Both drivers died at the scene.

The car of the wrong-way driver landed against the median wall of I-55.

Two of the passengers from the taxi were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in very critical condition.

Firefighters said getting the victims out of the vehicles was difficult because of how badly the cars were smashed and mangled. Firefighters had to cut out what was left of the cars to get the people out.

All lanes on the outbound side of the Stevenson Expressway at California were shut down and the California entrance ramp to outbound I-55 was also closed. Police were working to reconstruct the accident.

Flash Cab said that this was a tragic and unfortunate accident.