Pastor Philip France stopped by the studio to talk about a FREE event open to the public, Jazz on the Grass. You have a few more weeks to get ready for the food, fun and great live music at Living Grace Church. Take a look.
A Church in Lynwood Prepares for Jazz on the Grass
