Eastland: Chicago’s Deadliest Day

Posted 10:11 PM, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12PM, July 13, 2019

Many in Chicago don't know about the SS Eastland and the more than 800 people who died aboard the boat in July of 1915. Executive Producer Harvey Moshman is determined to get the story out in his latest documentary "Eastland: Chicago's Deadliest Day." Find out how you can get a look into a moment in Chicago's history. Take a look.

