Man fatally stabbed on CTA Red Line, major delays expected

CHICAGO — CTA Red Line trains are experiencing major delays after a man was fatally stabbed on a train.

The Chicago Police Department said a man in his 50s was stabbed on the CTA Cermak-Chinatown Red Line train. The man engaged in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender, who then stabbed him.

The man sustained deep lacerations to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The offender fled from the Cermak-Chinatown stop and headed southbound on Wentworth Avenue.

Trains are not stopping at the Cermak-Chinatown stop due to police activity.

Red Line trains are running in both directions and sharing a single track with major delays.

Shuttle buses are available between Roosevelt and Sox-35th.

No offenders are in custody.