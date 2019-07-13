For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Possible scattered storms Saturday evening, cool temps on Sunday
-
-
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Cooler Saturday, with a chance of sprinkles
-
Hazy, hot and humid as summer temps. finally arrive
-
After cool June so far, temps hit the 80s starting this weekend
-
-
Cool and cloudy Monday, 80-degree temps. possible next weekend
-
More wet weather ahead this week
-
Thunderstorms likely Monday, rainy week ahead