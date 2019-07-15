Judge combines R. Kelly hearings in separate federal cases

CHICAGO — A federal court hearing for R&B singer R. Kelly has been pushed back a day and will instead be held Tuesday when the singer was expected to be arraigned.

Federal judges were supposed to meet Monday in Chicago to figure how to proceed in the case that involves separate indictments out of Chicago and New York. According to a judge’s order they’ll discuss the details Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly is expected in court.

The 52-year-old was arrested last week on a 13-count indictment that includes sex crimes and obstruction of justice. A federal indictment was also unsealed in New York that charges him with racketeering and sex-related crimes.

Kelly remains in federal custody. Federal prosecutors want him to stay there, arguing he’s dangerous and a flight risk.

Jim DeRogatis, a music critic who has been following the R. Kelly case for nearly two decades, said this case is unlike anything he’s ever seen before.

“Chicago now has another super villain on the order of a Gacy or Capone,” DeRogatis said. “It’s historic.”

His attorney Steve Greenberg denied the allegations

“He’s devastated,” Greenberg said of his client. “I think it’s just piling on.”

Greenberg said he expects the judge to set bail since his client has shown he is not a flight risk.

Meanwhile at a Monday news conference, attorney Michael Avenatti said he now represents three victims of singer R. Kelly, three whisleblowers who have information about the case and three parents of victims.

He said least one of the whistleblowers made copies of the tapes that Avenatti ultimately turned over to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

The celebrity lawyer also said that Kelly paid a 14-year-old girl he had sex with and her family $2 million to buy their silence as well as relocate them out of the Chicago area.

Avenatti himself faces mounting legal problems. He was charged in March with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to go public with claims that the sportwear company was facilitating improper payouts to promising young athletes and their families.

