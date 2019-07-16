Alligator living in Humboldt Park Lagoon captured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The search for an elusive alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon is over.

The reptile was captured overnight less than 24 hours after the city hired a new expert from Florida to find it. Frank Robb was brought in after several attempts to capture it failed.

Chicago Animal Care and Control also closed off a section of the park to keep people away. They feared all the spectators were keeping the gator in hiding.

The 4- to 5-foot animal is expected to be taken to a zoo where it will live out the rest of its days.

City officials will hold a news conference at 10 a.m., and the alligator is expected to be in attendance. WGN will stream it live here.

Check back for updates.