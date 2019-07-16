Annie Costable joins Sports Feed to discuss the USWNT & more Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They captured the World Cup title a week-and-a-half ago and they're still one of the big topics in American sports.

The United States women's national soccer team played a strong seven games in France over the course of June and July, and their willingness to take a stance on sports equality have made them heroes to a number of athletes.

Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun Times followed the team during their playoff run and has discussed the impact with co-worker Madeline Kenney in their "Catching Up with Costabile & Kenney" podcast.

She joined Sports Feed to discuss the USWNT along with the Chicago Sky, Cubs, White Sox, and NBA with Josh Frydman during her first appearance on the show.

You can watch Annie's segments on the show in the video above or below.