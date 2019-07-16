Blackhawks make another deal as Artem Anisimov goes to Ottawa for Zack Smith

CHICAGO – It’s not been an offseason of major splashes for Stan Bowman, as was predicted, with the general manager making a series of moves to tweak the roster for next season.

Another happened again on Tuesday afternoon, as the Blackhawks finally the trigger on a deal involving forward Artem Anisimov.

Rumored in deals for nearly a year, the team sent him to the Senators on Tuesday afternoon, getting forward Zack Smith in return.

It ends Anisimov’s four-season run in Chicago after he was acquired in a deal with the Blue Jackets in the offseason of 2015 that sent Brandon Saad to Columbus. In 291 games with the team, Anisimov had 77 goals and 78 assists for the team, registering 15 of those scores along with 22 helpers in 78 contests this past season.

Throughout the past few seasons, there were often rumors that Anisimov would be on the move, but he remained with the team through the transition campaign of 2018-2019 when the team switched head coaches.

Smith comes to Chicago after an improved season in Ottawa in which he had a career-high 19 assists along with nine goals. He also saw his plus-minus go from -32 in 2017-2018 to -6 in 2018-2019. An 11-year veteran of the NHL, all with the Senators, Smith has 94 career goals and 99 assists.