Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued

Posted 7:11 PM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:17PM, July 16, 2019

CHICAGO — A dangerous combination of heat and humidity is to build into the Chicago area starting Thursday.

Thursday morning thunderstorms are possible and then heat will build starting Thursday afternoon.

Peak heat indices are to surge into the 105 to 114-degree range Thursday through Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening.

High temps are expected to peak in the 90s each day with upper 90s possible for Friday and Saturday.

Maximum heat indices could peak from 100 degrees to 108 degrees each day.

Lows are only expected to be around 80 degrees in the city on Thursday and Friday nights offering little to no relief from the heat.

The heatwave breaks Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves and by Monday, temperatures will fall to more comfortable levels in the upper 70s with much lower humidity.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather

