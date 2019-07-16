Garth Brooks kicks off Dive Bar Tour on Chicago’s North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Garth Brooks kicked off his seven-city "Dive Bar Tour" on Monday night at Joe's on Weed St. on the North Side.

About 400 people were backed into the Goose Island venue to watch him perform his hits, some tributes to country legends and his new single, "Dive Bar". The single aired on Jimmy Kimmel Monday night, as well.

While Joe's is far from a dive bar, the smaller space allowed Brooks to be more intimate with his fans— the furthest patron was about 50-feet away.

All 400 fans were lucky enough to see Brooks not because they purchased tickets, but because they had to win them on local radio stations.

Brooks has not announced where the other six shows on the tour will take place.

