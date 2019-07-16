Jeff Arnold talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He was working the game at Wrigley Field on Monday night when the Cubs made their first trade of the 2019 season.

To Chicago was catcher Martin Maldonado while Mike Montgomery was headed to Kansas City. It was a deal that gives the Cubs a veteran catcher while saying goodbye to the player who got the final out of the 2016 World Series.

So Jeff Arnold was on Sports Feed on Tuesday night to discuss the impact of the trade and give his opinion on what moves could be forthcoming for the Cubs. He also discussed the White Sox possible efforts to acquire an elite starting pitcher now or in the offseason with Josh Frydman, which you can watch along with the Cubs discussion in the video above or below.