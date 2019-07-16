Kyle Schwarber gets his 1st walk-off RBI in a Cubs’ win over the Reds

CHICAGO – On this night, there was a lot of focus on the beginning and the end. After all, the Cubs were honoring their famous and, in some ways, infamous 1969 team.

Wearing jerseys from that season 50 years ago brought back memories for older fans of the franchise. That year they had an incredible start to the season, which lasted till August, until their bad ending denied them a shot at the playoffs.

Funny how it was the exact opposite during the game against the Reds where the current Cubs honored the team. This time they had a terrible start, yet managed to rally to produce a memorable and surprising ending.

Of all the great moments that Kyle Schwarber has provided in his career with the team, he’d yet to get a walk-off hit. Such a moment had escaped him during the parts of five seasons with the team.

That changed on Tuesday night, one in which the team honored their past by reversing their story, as the outfielder completed a three-run comeback with a walk-off homer in the 10th inning. It completed a 4-3 win, gi

ving Schwarber his first game-ending RBI of any kind in his career.

It wasn’t like big blasts of the past that hit scoreboards or even left Wrigley Field. This hit off Raisel Iglesias got just high enough and far enough to drop into the basket in left field, but it was more than enough to get the job done.

After participating in a number of walk-off celebrations during his career, Schwarber got to be the focus for the first time as he was mobbed at the plate. A postgame interview Gatorade bath completed the unique moment for the outfielder.