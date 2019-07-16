Multiple cars burglarized, windows smashed near Garth Brooks concert

CHICAGO — Multiple cars were burglarized and damaged in a parking lot on the city’s Near North Side.

The windows of at least five vehicles were broken Monday on the 1500 block of North Fremont in Goose Island. Two of the vehicles had property taken from inside.

It is unknown the exact time the burglaries took place.

No arrests have been made. Area Central detectives are investigating.

The incidents happened in a parking lot near Joe’s on Weed Street, where country superstar Garth Brooks was kicking off his “Dive Bar Tour.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.