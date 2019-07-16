Nearly 50 cars damaged in break-ins at downtown parking garages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are searching for suspects in a series of vehicle break-ins in parking garages in downtown Chicago.

Police believe these break-ins are related.

Cars in three parking garages were targeted; two in Streeterville and one in River North.

In all, at least 46 vehicles vandalized and items inside taken.

In the 500 block of North McClurg Court, police said at least 16 vehicles were broken into inside the garage overnight Saturday.

In the 600 block of North St Clair Street, police said at least nine vehicles were broken into overnight Saturday also.

And at 1 West Superior Street in River North, at least 22 vehicles were damaged and broken into around the same time.

Police said there have been no arrests.