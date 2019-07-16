R. Kelly to appear in court for bond hearing on federal sex crime charges

CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom on charges that he recruited girls and women to have illegal sex with him and then covered up the crimes by paying and threatening the victims and witnesses.

This is the third time this year Kelly has been thrown behind bars. This latest case came down last Thursday, after he was indicted on federal charges with roots in New York.

Kelly’s attorney believes the singer will be released Tuesday, and that’s what a judge will be deciding this afternoon during a bond hearing.

But federal prosecutors have already filed a motion saying Kelly is a flight risk and threat to the community, and he should stay in jail.

He was slapped with federal racketeering charges last week for allegedly paying thousands of dollars to recover child sex tapes that went missing. He was also hit with federal child pornography and obstruction charges.

“They charged him in New York with enticing people and encouraging people to have sex with him. I don’t think people accidentally have sex. So I’m not really sure what the criminal activity is there,” said Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing some of Kelly’s alleged victims, said Monday that Kelly paid the victim from his 2008 child porn trial, more than $2 million to change her story. Kelly ended-up being acquitted.

Avenatti said he was given two of those missing sex tapes from the 90s featuring Kelly and under-aged girls. The attorney also said he turned those tapes over to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, and she then turned those tapes over to the feds. Avenatti said there are at least 14 victims, most being from Chicago.

Kelly is still facing state charges for criminal sexual abuse charges, as well as child support litigation with his ex-wife.

He will appear before a federal judge at 1 p.m. Tuesday.