Kalyn Kahler looks ahead to Bears’ training camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been one of the most anxious offseasons for Bears fans over the last decade. Their success and exit from the playoffs is a big reason why the last seven months have featured plenty of hype on the team.

But after free agency, the draft, offseason workouts, then a quick summer break, it's almost time for the Bears to get back on the field for training camp in Bourbonnais.

They'll report a week from Thursday at Olivet Nazarene University to begin work for the second season under Matt Nagy as the team comes off their first NFC North title since 2010.

Kalyn Kahler of Sports Illustrated and MMQB will be covering part of it and was on Sports Feed to discuss the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday.

You can watch her discussion in the video above.