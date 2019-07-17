Man found dead in apparent hit-and-run near Eisenhower Expressway: police

Posted 6:23 AM, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31AM, July 17, 2019

CHICAGO —An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found near the Eisenhower Expressway in an apparent hit-and-run.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chicago police responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the street on the 800 block of South Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. When authorities arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim, who is described as a white man in his 40s, was struck by a vehicle.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

