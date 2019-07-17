Several air conditioners stolen as Chicago braces for heat wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Just as most of the country braces for some of the hottest days of the year, thieves are targeting air conditioners.

Chicago Police Department's 2nd District issued an alert after they said three people stole five central air conditioning units in the last several weeks.

Heat indices are expected to be in the 100s soon, so those units would be needed constantly.

Over the past month, thieves have taken units from the 500 block of East 42nd Street; the 4200 block of South Vincennes; the 4600 block of South St. Lawerence; the 600 block of East 42nd Street; and the 4100 block of South Calumet.

Most of them were taken during daytime hours.

Police did not release a detailed description of the suspects. They only say it was three males.