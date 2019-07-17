Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Stretch of dangerous heat begins
-
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
-
Heat starts to build again
-
One more day of heat before a cooler weekend
-
Heat and humidity eases for weekend
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
-
Hot, humid week ahead
-
Cooler, more pleasant weather for the weekend
-
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps
-
Cooler weather for most of the week
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
-
Possible scattered storms Saturday evening, cool temps on Sunday
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Hot and humid week with storm possible