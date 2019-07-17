The man who caught the Humboldt Park alligator will turn on Buckingham Fountain today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The man who caught the alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon is getting one more honor Wednesday morning. He will turn on Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.

Florida gator expert Frank Robb was brought in by the city on Sunday after a week of attempts to catch the gator failed.

Robb reeled in the gator, who has been nicknamed "Chance the Snapper," on the northwest side of the lagoon Tuesday morning with just one cast of a rod.

Robb said the gator is exhausted, but in good health.

After catching the gator, Robb threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. The crowd went wild, giving Robb a huge cheer.

Animal Care and Control said they believe the gator was someone’s pet, and they dumped him in the lagoon. He is currently in animal control's care, but he will likely end up at a zoo or sanctuary.