Ulnar nerve contusion puts White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez on the IL again

KANSAS CITY – Earlier in the 2019 season, White Sox fans watched the best young player in the organization go to the ground in the outfield in pain.

Eloy Jimenez stuck his right ankle into the wall to make a catch against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field and twisted it, putting him on the injured list for a couple of weeks. The team and fans breathed a sigh of relief that it wasn’t more serious, but it was certainly a scare.

On Monday night it happened again as Jimenez’s right arm hit Charlie Tilson going for a first inning fly ball at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. Once again, the outfielder went down in pain, and the worrying began.

Not good. Eloy is leaving the game after this collision. pic.twitter.com/2OdpstYekG — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 17, 2019

On Tuesday the White Sox announced that the injury wasn’t a break or a tear, but a right ulnar nerve contusion will put Jimenez on the 10-day IL for a second time this season. The possible length of recovery for the injury is still unknown as Jimenez is already back in Chicago having gotten tests on his arm and elbow.

The last stint on the IL cost Jimenez 21 games, as he finally returned to the White Sox lineup on May 20th in Houston.

Both injuries have been a negative part in what has been a rather positive rookie season for the highly rated prospect who came to the White Sox from the Cubs in July of 2017. Jimenez is hitting .244 with 17 homers and 39 RBI with a slugging percentage of .483. It had been a relatively slow July so far for the outfielder as he was batting .226 for the month though he has hit three homers while driving in six RBI.

Whether he’ll play again in July is still to be determined, but for the moment, the White Sox best young player appears to have escaped a major injury for a second time this year.