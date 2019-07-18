4 shot during party on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — At least four people were shot at a party on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened after midnight Thursday in the 3400 block of West Fulton Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said a group of people were standing on a front porch when a man opened fire from a gangway.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition. A 30-year-old woman was shot in the chest and is in serious condition, along with a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the left arm and leg.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the hand and is stable.

Area North detectives are investigating

No one is in custody.