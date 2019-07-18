‘Chance the Snapper’ bobblehead unveiled by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum revealed a new 'Chance the Snapper' bobblehead on Thursday in honor of the Humboldt Park alligator.

Eight days after it was first spotted in the Humboldt Park Lagoon, the reptile was captured overnight less than 24 hours after the city hired Frank Robb, an expert from Florida to find it.

The bobblehead shows the alligator partially submerged in water with a "danger" sign across the back of the base. The gator's head and tail will both bobble.

A description on the base of the bobblehead will list the alligator's name, the Humboldt Park Lagoon and the dates of his time in the water.

Each bobblehead is available for preorder for $25 with an $8 shipping fee per order. The bobbleheads are expected to arrive in October.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame has other Chicago related bobbleheads, including Sister Mary Jo Sobieck. She is most known for throwing the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game which went viral. She was nominated for the 2019 ESPY award for Best Viral Sports Moment, but lost to gymnast Katelyn Ohashi.