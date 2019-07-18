FeedonThis: Just a week to go for Bears’ training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The anticipation is nearly killing him, as the Bears' training camp gets closer and closer.

Now Jarrett Payton only has to wait another week before the team starts their most anticipated season in nearly a decade following a 12-4 2018 season.

He's got a lot of things he's going to be watching over the next few weeks in Bourbonnais, and he told Josh Frydman about them on Sports Feed Thursday evening.

That's part of #FeedonThis from Thursday's show in the video above or below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Whatcha Say!?!?" returned to Sports Feed on Thursday as Josh and Jarrett gave words of wisdom to three Chicago sports figures.

See what they had to say in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kirby Dach figures to be a big part of the Blackhawks' future, but will he be in the 2019-2020 season?

Jarrett and Josh discuss that possibility in the video above.