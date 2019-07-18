Michael Cerami discusses the Cubs’ strong start to the second half on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The roller coaster 2019 Cubs' season is at the crest at the moment.

Five wins in the first six games of the second half has given the team a bit of cushion in the NL Central and has the fanbase feeling a little better about things after a rough finish to the first half.

Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation was on Sports Feed to discuss the team's play so far with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. They talked about Yu Darvish's great performances, Jason Heyward's solid hitting, and the team's tendency to play better in the second half.

