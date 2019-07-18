Storms cancel over 500 flights at O’Hare ahead of dangerous heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — More than 500 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport due to storms moving through the Chicago area.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, delays were averaging over an hour at O'Hare. So far, less than 40 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport, with delays averaging about 30 minutes.

To track the storms, check out WGN's interactive radar here.

The storms should bring some relief ahead of an Excessive Heat Warning that begins for the Chicago-area at noon and lasts until late Saturday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is ready to help those in need of relief, but reminded everyone to look out for each other. To find a cooling center near you, go to wgntv.com/coolingcenters.

Illinois transportation officials warned drivers throughout the state to watch for road blowouts during the intense heat.

Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said the "potential for pavement failures will increase" this week as the heat index likely tops 100. High temperatures can cause roads to expand and blow out.

State crews will be monitoring the conditions and can make repairs as quickly as possible. In the Chicago area, Metra trains will be reducing their speed by 10 mph. Chief Executive Jim Derwinski said steel can expand in high heat, causing track problems.

Pavement failures can be reported to (800) 452-4368 or 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.