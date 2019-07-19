2 shot outside martini bar in Oak Forest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK FOREST, Ill. — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside a martini bar in Oak Forest.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday outside the Linger Martini Bar, 4142 West 167th Street, located inside a strip mall.

The shooting may have been a result of a dispute that started inside the bar, and spilled into the parking area.

Two victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not revealed whether or not they have identified any suspects in the shooting.

The Linger Martini Bar's Facebook page says it was "Ladies Night."

If anyone has information related to this shooting, please contact Oak Forest Police Department Investigations Division at: 708-687-1376.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.