Chicago area fair continues outdoor activities, reminds fairgoers to stay hydrated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Outdoor activities continued on Friday at the Kane County Fair despite the excessive heat warnings.

The most important thing to remember is to stay hydrated during the dangerous combination of extreme heat and humidity. The excessive heat warning is in effect until Saturday night. The Chicago area will be flirting with near triple digit temperatures.

Laura Finkleman was manning a booth on Friday at the fair and said there wasn't a big crowd there.

Attendees of the fair used the misting station, drank plenty of cold beverages and took breaks for shade. There are also air conditioned buildings where families can head inside to take a break.

Pony and camel rides were canceled due to the weather, but workers took extra care to keep the petting zoo animals in the shade, cool and hydrated.

The fair runs until Sunday.