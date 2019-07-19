Chicago police and South Side community team up to push back against crime

CHICAGO — Cops and the community teamed up on the South Side to push back against crime.

A community picnic wrapped up in Auburn Gresham. Saint Sabina Church said it fed nearly a thousand people Friday.

During the event, police were making their presence a few blocks away.

Police 6th District Officers were still looking for leads in a drive-by shooting that happened early last Saturday morning leaving one dead and four wounded.

There are no arrests so far.

“What we want to do is ensure that the community is safe from the gang violence that we’ve kinda seen spike in there area," Commander Rahman Muhammad said. "We want to have the community kinda rest assured that we’re out here.”

The idea was to bring residents and police closer with the shared goal of cracking down on summertime violent crime.

