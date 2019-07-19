Family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez billed more than $300K in medical costs for baby boy

CHICAGO — The family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was billed more than $300,000 in medical costs for the baby boy that was cut from the 19-year-old’s womb.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the bills came from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her accused killer Clarisa Figueroa took the baby and allegedly claimed him as her own. In the bills, baby Yovanny Lopez is also referred to as “Figueroa”– the last name of the suspects.

Advocate issued a statement Thursday, saying the bills were an “error.”

Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the Ochoa-Lopez family during this difficult time. We have had discussions with the family regarding inadvertent billing and we regret this error. We take our obligation to patient privacy seriously, and therefore are unable to comment further regarding care, services or billing.

Ochoa-Lopez’s family have been very critical of the hospital for not notifying authorities of the situation sooner.

Clarisa and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, were charged Thursday in the death of baby Yovanny.

The medical coroner said baby Yovanny’s cause of death was lack of oxygen to the brain. He lived in intensive care for 53 days with severe brain damage before passing away.

The two women already face multiple counts, including first-degree murder in Ochoa-Lopez’s death.

Piotr Bobak, Clarisa’s boyfriend, is charged with concealment of a homicide and obstruction of justice in the death of Ochoa-Lopez.

The suspects continue to be held without bail for her death.

Clarisa allegedly lured Ochoa-Lopez to her home on April 23 in order to carry out the murder. She was accused of strangling the 19-year-old mother and cutting the child from her womb.